(Bloomberg) -- France has a long way to go before restoring its industrial might to the level Germany has maintained in recent decades, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, partially walking back more bullish comments he made earlier this week.

The share of industry in the French economy has halved to around 10% in the last 30 years, while Germany has remained at more than 20%, he said in Berlin on Wednesday at a joint news conference with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Before the meeting, Le Maire had claimed France is “in the process of becoming the economic engine of Europe,” a moniker commonly attributed to Germany in recent years.

“There’s no harm in being lucid: there’s a long way to go in reindustrializing France,” Le Maire said in Berlin. “It’s our fundamental battle and I’m dedicated to it every day.”

The French finance chief’s earlier claim was already a bit of a stretch: Calculations by Maeva Cousin, a senior economist at Bloomberg Economics, show his country represents 20% of the euro area’s total GDP, compared with 28% from Germany.

In the decade to 2019, euro-area GDP grew by 0.34% a quarter on average. Germany’s expanded by 0.48% a quarter, contributing 0.13 percentage point to euro-zone growth. France’s expanded by 0.33% a quarter, contributing 0.07 percentage point.

Given the smaller size of the French economy, it would need to expand by close to 0.7% a quarter to contribute as much to euro-area growth as Germany did in the decade to 2019, Cousin said.

Still, in recent months France has shown greater resilience to the energy crisis and is set to record growth of around 1% this year, while Germany is forecast to contract.

“I never thought I’d see the words ‘France’ and ‘economic miracle’ in the same sentence, but it’s now the case,” Le Maire said. “But it is plainly clear that our success depends on the success of Germany and that it’s in France’s interest for Germany to also have the most vigorous growth possible.”

