Le Maire Wants Retailers, Producers to Cut Price on More Goods

(Bloomberg) -- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he wants retailers and consumer goods producers to cut prices on more products to help slow the inflation rate.

Le Maire, who will meet with retail executives on Wednesday and industrial producers on Thursday, also wants them to provide long-term visibility on prices, he told reporters at the annual conference of business lobby Medef on Tuesday.

French inflation was running at an annualized rate of 5.1% in July, according to data from statistics agency Insee, continuing its slow decline since February, in part from declining price increases for food.

Still, food prices were up nearly 13% in July from a year earlier, the data show.

