(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron’s team painted Marine Le Pen as “an ally of Vladimir Putin” on Monday as they began a campaign offensive that will run over the next two weeks ahead of a final vote.

Le Pen finished four percentage points behind Macron in the first round of the French election on Sunday and the two will face each other in a runoff vote on April 24. While polls give 44-year-old president a narrow advantage heading into the final phase of the campaign, Le Pen has been gaining momentum and she’s already added more than 10 points to her showing in the 2017 election.

“Another battle is commencing with two visions of France,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview on RTL radio on Monday. He said a Le Pen victory would see France turn its back on its EU partners and leave working people poorer.

Macron and his allies are dialing up the rhetoric at the start of a potentially volatile sprint to stop Le Pen, 53, from taking control of Europe’s second-largest economy in the middle of Putin’s war against Ukraine. Le Pen has dropped her calls for France to leave the euro and played down her past support for Russia, but has opposed Macron’s plans for more EU integration and his efforts to make France more attractive to investors.

A Le Pen victory in France would be a shock for the EU to compare with Donald Trump’s U.S. election win of 2016. French 10-year yields held near a seven-year high seen last week, when investors were spooked by polls showing a narrower lead for Macron over Le Pen.

Throughout his presidency, Macron has struggled to shift perceptions that he is arrogant and aloof, which helped Le Pen to frame him as “the president of the rich.”

A big task for Macron heading into the second round will be to convince more young people and lower-income workers to back him. A survey of the first found vote by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for public broadcasters showed Le Pen got more votes on Sunday night than Macron in every age category apart from the over 70s. Macron was ahead among white-collar workers and the retired, but Le Pen took around twice as much of the blue-collar vote.

He’s also created a highly unstable situation in French politics. The country’s traditional parties of the right and left have imploded since Macron emerged at the head of his own movement in 2017. The Republican got 4.8% on Sunday while the Socialist had just 1.8%.

With support for radical politics increasing during his five years in office, another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour, claimed 7.1% of the vote and endorsed Le Pen’s candidacy on Sunday. Far-left candidate, Jean-Luc Melenchon got 22%.

Melenchon’s voters may play a crucial role in the final phase of the campaign -- while Melenchon himself urged them not to back Le Pen, he did not endorse Macron. The Socialist, Communist and Green candidates -- who tallied a combined total 8.6% -- called on their supporters to vote for Macron.

Le Pen’s protectionist stance on economic issues has allowed her to reach some voters who have traditionally backed left-wing candidates and have been angered by Macron’s support for business and investment.

“The game isn’t over yet,” Macron told his supporters in a short speech on Sunday night. “The debate we‘ll have in the next two weeks will be decisive for our country and for Europe.”

