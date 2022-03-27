3h ago
Le Pen Says She Won’t Run Again if She Doesn’t Win Presidency
Marine Le Pen said she will not run again if she doesn’t win this year’s presidential elections.
“Theoretically, I won’t run again,” the candidate for the National Rally told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview. “But I will continue to do what I’ve been doing for years, which is to defend the French.”
The French are voting on April 10 for the first round of presidential elections. Le Pen is expected to lose against President Emmanuel Macron in the April 24 runoff, according to an Ipsos poll published Saturday.
The 53-year-old candidate already faced Macron in the second round in the 2017 elections.
Le Pen suffered a blow when her niece Marion Marechal decided to endorse her rival Eric Zemmour earlier this month.
