(Bloomberg) -- The chairwoman of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union was forced to fend off a challenge to her leadership the day after a “bitter” election loss.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel as party leader last year, confirmed that the head of the party’s youth wing questioned her position in an executive board meeting in Berlin on Monday. AKK, as she’s known, said she intends to be the chancellery candidate to succeed Merkel in the next election -- and party members who want to place that in question can do so at next month’s party conference.

“I have taken on this responsibility,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters Monday, citing her victory in the leadership race last December. “Whoever thinks the question needs to be decided now, this fall, they have the opportunity to do so at the party conference.”

The CDU came in third in a Sunday ballot in the eastern state of Thuringia, behind the ruling anti-capitalist Left party and the far-right Alternative for Germany.

AKK has struggled to gain traction in her party and repeatedly stumbled in her efforts to win back voters from the right-wing AfD.

(Adds context in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick Donahue in Berlin at pdonahue1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Raymond Colitt

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.