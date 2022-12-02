(Bloomberg) -- A meeting of the South African governing party’s top leaders adjourned after former President Thabo Mbeki raised objections to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s absence from the gathering.

The National Executive Committee began meeting on the outskirts of Johannesburg earlier on Friday afternoon to discuss the party’s response to an independent panel’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have an impeachment case to answer over a robbery at a game farm he owns. Proceedings were suspended a short time later.

Before the meeting adjourned, Mbeki, an NEC member, questioned Ramaphosa’s absence and said the party had a right to speak directly to him, according to two people at the gathering who declined to be identified as they’re not authorized to comment. Mbeki has previously criticized Ramaphosa over the scandal.

ANC Chairman Gwede Mantashe, an ally of Ramaphosa, said the president wouldn’t be present because he is the subject of the NEC’s discussions, the people said. Mantashe also said that the report by the panel needs to be assessed by the party’s National Working Committee before it’s considered by the NEC when its meeting resumes on Sunday, it said.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent by text message.

