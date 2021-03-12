(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia wrapped up their first virtual summit vowing to promote security in the Indo-Pacific, expand efforts to produce Covid-19 vaccines and coordinate efforts on issues including climate change and disaster relief.

A joint statement Friday from the so-called Quad included shared goals such as ensuring North Korea denuclearizes and holding an in-person meeting of the four nations’ leaders by the end of 2021 -- a sign of confidence in expanding vaccine access.

Toward that goal, the group agreed to support efforts to ramp up vaccine manufacturing in the region. Specifically, that includes an effort to bolster vaccine output in India by as many as a billion doses by 2022.

“We are committed to leveraging our partnership to help the world’s most dynamic region respond to historic crisis, so that it may be the free, open, accessible, diverse, and thriving Indo-Pacific we all seek,” according to the statement.

