(Bloomberg) -- A candidate to lead Mexico’s ruling party said he’ll take over as president even after electoral authorities declared the vote too close to call, threatening to widen a rift within the party.

Mexico’s national electoral institute INE said Friday a poll between candidates Porfirio Munoz Ledo and Mario Delgado ended in a tie and a third vote would take place to determine who would hold the leadership position.​

Despite this, Munoz declared victory in a Twitter post. “We’ve won against corruption, against abuse, against vote buying,” he said. On Saturday, he said the leader of the elections institute Lorenzo Cordova refused to acknowledge his win, and should rectify the results or resign.

For his part, Delgado recognized the results of the poll and said his proposal is for unity to organize people.

The political party formed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds substantial power in Mexico, but faces deep divisions ahead of midterm elections in June. Lopez Obrador remains popular, a recent poll shows his approval above 60%, and his Morena party together with allies have a majority in Congress.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.