A pair of leading business organizations in Canada have released what they call an “introductory resource” for fostering strong economic relationships with Indigenous people and their businesses.

The Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business released their report, called “Sharing Prosperity: An Introduction to Building Relationships for Economic Reconciliation in Ontario,” as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 92nd call to action, which focuses on economic reconciliation.

“It is critical to ensure that reconciliation initiatives are distinct corporate efforts that recognize the unique, inherent, ancestral rights and customary responsibilities of Indigenous Peoples,” the report states.

“The ongoing systemic exclusion of Indigenous Peoples from social and economic opportunities, including dispossession from their lands, resources, cultures, and languages, has led to disproportionate rates of poverty, intergenerational trauma, and poor access to critical physical and social infrastructure.”

The report outlines the challenges facing Indigenous businesses, offers historical context to the issues Indigenous people face and offers resources for additional learning.

“The OCC recognizes that as a settler-led organization, we have the responsibility to take on this work and that reconciliation is an ongoing process of learning and action,” OCC President and CEO Rocco Rossi said in a news release.

“This resource provides the business community with an introduction to the knowledge and know-how required to advance Truth and Reconciliation and build mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous Peoples.”

The report outlines several actions that businesses can take, including raising Indigenous cultural awareness, employment equity, and making Indigenous community investments, among others.

“This resource provides companies that want to take a step in the right direction to supporting Truth and Reconciliation a place to start and will begin to pave the way for inclusive growth,” said Mathew Foss, vice president of research and public policy at the CCAB.

Indigenous businesses contributed $48.9 billion to the Canadian economy in 2020, according to Statistics Canada. Some experts suggest that figure could grow to at least $100 billion if policies and business practices were more inclusive to Indigenous people.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, 17,417 businesses in Canada were majority Indigenous-owned, accounting for just 1.7 per cent of Canadian businesses.