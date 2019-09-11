(Bloomberg) -- With Parliament suspended, Prime Minister Boris Johnson can try to thrash out the divorce deal he says he wants with the European Union without daily scrutiny. The post-Brexit Irish border remains the key stumbling point, and there are signs the premier is looking at separate rules for Northern Ireland trade with the bloc to try to break the deadlock.

Johnson held talks Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster late Tuesday

Foster ruled out a full Northern Ireland-only backstop, but told the BBC the party is “exploring” ideas including all-Ireland agri-foods zone

German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to work until ‘last day’ to secure Brexit agreement

Pound gains for a third day as traders see fresh approach to Irish border boosting chances of a deal

Leadsom Says U.K. Wants Irish Backstop Removed (10 a.m.)

In her media round on Wednesday, Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the government is “negotiating very hard’’ with the European Union to “very explicitly remove the backstop from the withdrawal agreement.’’ She told BBC TV that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “seeking alternative creative ways’’ to avoid a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

She declined to “negotiate in public’’ on what those solutions may be but said they are range from technological solutions to pre-customs checks. “Essentially what we will be doing is ensuring we protect the United Kingdom and the integrity of the United Kingdom internal market.”

MPs are discussing the revival of an idea to put a border down the Irish Sea. That would make the province the only part of the U.K. to remain aligned to European Union rules, allowing the free flow of goods over the land border with the Irish Republic until alternative arrangements can be agreed.

It’s an idea that has caused anger in the Democratic Unionist Party, who have 10 MPs in the U.K. Parliament, because they don’t want to be treated differently to the rest of the U.K.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Leadsom appeared to reassure the DUP: “We won’t do anything that undermines the integrity of the U.K.” either politically “or from the point of view of harming the U.K. internal market.”

Foster: Johnson Gave Assurances on Backstop (Earlier)

DUP Leader Arlene Foster told BBC Radio Ulster on Wednesday that Johnson gave her assurances that he was not pushing for a Northern Ireland-only backstop. But she didn’t rule out an all-Ireland zone for livestock and agricultural goods -- which Johnson has said could represent the “germ” of a solution to the border issue.

“What we’re doing is exploring ideas,” Foster said. “What we’re doing at the moment is working with the prime minister to try and find a deal what works for us in Northern Ireland, works for the Republic of Ireland, and our neighbors in the Republic of Ireland, but also means we leave the European Union, the United Kingdom. all together.”

Merkel to Work Until ‘Last Day’ to Secure Deal (Earlier)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her government will work until the “last day” to ensure the U.K. leaves the European Union in an orderly way, but insisted Germany is ready for a no-deal Brexit.

“I’m firmly convinced as before that we have every opportunity to do it in an orderly fashion -- and the German government will work until the last day to ensure that that’s possible,” Merkel told lawmakers on Wednesday. “But I can also say that we’re prepared for a disorderly exit.”

Spain Says U.K. Is Heading for a No-Deal Brexit (Earlier)

Spain won’t allow further concessions to the U.K., which now seems set to leave the European Union without an agreement, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

No further negotiation of the withdrawal agreement already endorsed by the EU is possible and there is no room for further concessions, Sanchez told the Spanish parliament in Madrid on Wednesday.

“What some months ago seemed unthinkable -- a hard Brexit or Brexit without agreement -- has now become a more than probable scenario,” Sanchez said

