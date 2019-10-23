(Bloomberg) -- A prosecutor in Lebanon accused a billionaire lawmaker and his relatives, alongside the nation’s biggest bank, of illicit enrichment, the state-run National News Agency reported, in what would be the first such case in a country where protesters have raged for days against rampant corruption.

Najib Mikati, his brother Taha and son Maher, as well as Bank Audi, allegedly benefited from government-subsidized housing loans, the news service said. The illicit enrichment law in Lebanon criminalizes gains made through bribes or the use of public office.

Tens of thousands of Lebanese have flooded the streets nationwide in the past week, taking aim at the political elites they blame for entrenched corruption and worsening living conditions. The government has presented an emergency plan of reforms in a bid to appease the public.

Bank Audi said it complies with the law and denied playing a role in any scheme to reap illicit gains, according to a statement. There was no immediate comment from Mikati’s office.

Mikati, whose fortune is estimated at $2.5 billion by Forbes magazine, and his billionaire brother co-founded the Beirut-based firm M1 Group, which has investments in telecommunications companies in South Africa, and other holdings in Monaco, London and New York.

