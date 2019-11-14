(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s major political groupings have agreed to name Mohammed Safadi, a businessman and ex-finance minister, to form a government after weeks of nationwide protests, local media reported.

The new cabinet would be comprised of a mix of experts, as demanded by protesters, and representatives of the main political parties, LBCI television and other media outlets said. They did not name potential ministers.

The choice of Safadi is unlikely to satisfy protesters demanding the removal of an entire political elite accused of enriching itself at the expense of the public.

Lebanon, one of the world’s most indebted nations, has been without a government since Saad Hariri resigned as premier in the face of mass demonstrations. The uprising, which has closed banks, schools and major thoroughfares, is one of the most serious challenges yet to the political system that emerged in the aftermath of Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

The government’s Eurobonds are the worst performers in emerging markets this quarter. Its five-year credit-default swaps, a measure of the cost of insuring sovereign debt against default, are hovering near a record high.

After appearing to lose momentum, demonstrations have taken an angrier turn since President Michel Aoun said in a television interview earlier this week that protesters should leave the country if they couldn’t deal with its political realities.

The Lebanese army has deployed heavily across the country since his comments as unrest has deepened.

