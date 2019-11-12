(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Tuesday urged Arab neighbors to help revive his country’s economy as it stands on the brink of collapse amid weeks of anti-government unrest.

Aoun met with Arab ambassadors in Beirut to discuss Lebanon’s ongoing upheaval, according to his Twitter account. He’s scheduled to speak live on television at 8:30 p.m. local time.

The president is leading the search for a new government after the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri. The premier had been backed by Saudi Arabia, but the kingdom gradually withheld support as the influence of Iranian-backed Hezbollah over the government grew. It ignored Hariri’s pleas for financial aid to avert a looming debt crisis.

Aoun also met with representatives of the International Support Group, which was created in 2013 and includes the United Nations and the governments of China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S.

