(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he’ll propose early elections on Monday as protesters took to the streets of Beirut to demand the removal of a political class they blame for this week’s devastating blast that killed more than 150 people.

Diab called on all political factions to facilitate the government’s work and said in a televised address that early elections were a way out of the crisis.

His speech did little to calm protesters, dozens of whom managed to gain entry to the Foreign Ministry, declaring it the headquarters of the revolution. They burned a picture of President Michel Aoun and vowed to remove the entire ruling elite.

Security forces fired tear gas at hundreds of people who converged in downtown Beirut, setting up nooses in an outburst of fury over the explosion that destroyed parts of the capital. The blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of explosive materials left for six years at the country’s main port despite repeated safety warnings.

Many expressed anger and disbelief at efforts to push them back in the aftermath of Tuesday’s blast, which wounded thousands and left 300,000 homeless. Lebanese Red Cross said 22 wounded protesters at the downtown protests were taken to hospitals and 87 others were treated on site.

One protester on MTV television said they have been cleaning up for three days and didn’t see security forces until now, calling it a failure of the state.

The demonstrations broke out on the eve of an international aid conference to support Lebanon, a country crippled by corruption and in the midst of a financial crisis that’s battered the currency, caused soaring inflation and wiped out life savings.

Global leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump will participate in Sunday’s conference. The video-conference will be co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the United Nations. Macron said during a visit to Beirut on Thursday he would make sure any aid goes directly to the Lebanese people and not into “corrupt hands.”

Several allies of Lebanon have offered support since Tuesday’s incident in the port of Beirut. Authorities said the biggest blasts in city’s history caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

The explosion came at a time when Lebanon is reeling under its worst financial meltdown in decades. The administration is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $10 billion loan program, but those negotiations had stalled as Lebanese politicians couldn’t agree on the reforms.

Gulf states, European nations and the U.S. have sent mobile clinics, food and medicine to the country. European Council President Charles Michel was in Beirut on Saturday and promised support.

The chief of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, also pledged to mobilize regional efforts to provide support. Turkey said it’s ready to help rebuild the port, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay during a visit to Lebanon on Saturday. The country, which is almost entirely reliant on imports of fuel, food and material, may use Turkey’s Port of Mersin, on the Mediterranean, until the Port of Beirut is rebuilt.

Promises of relief come as the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah rejected speculation that the militant group had stashed weapons at Beirut’s port before this week’s devastating explosions. Officials have blamed the accident on a vast store of ammonium nitrate, unloaded from a ship in 2014 and kept at the port despite repeated safety warnings. Hezbollah is part of the ruling coalition.

“We don’t have anything at the port, not weapons, missiles or ammunition or nitrate or anything else at all. Not now, not in the past or the future,” Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

Lebanon’s President Aoun said Friday an investigation would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interferences. “The cause has not been determined yet. There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act,” Aoun said.

Both rejected calls for an international inquiry but Lebanese critics worry that local authorities were too politically-influenced.

Lebanon has arrested 20 people, including port and customs officials, and placed everyone who had an official role at the port since 2014 under house arrest. A team of French explosive experts arrived in Beirut Thursday to help with the investigation that’s being led by the Lebanese army and police intelligence.

To protest the current government supported by Hezbollah, the Kataeb party -- a Christian group that opposes the ruling majority -- announced the resignation of its members from the parliament. The general secretary of the party, Nizar Najarian, was killed in the explosion. He was chairing a party meeting at its headquarters near the site of the blast. Marwan Hamade, who belongs to the party of Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, and independent lawmaker Paula Yacoubian also announced their resignations.

Even before the blast, rage had been building in Lebanon. A bout of protests that started late last year fizzled out in the face of a lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. The government is still in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout, while the currency has collapsed, wiping out life savings, with a shortage of dollars decimating trade and pushing the economy into a steep contraction.

Another protester on MTV Television called for the replacement of the current government. “We’ve had enough.”

