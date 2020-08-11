(Bloomberg) -- The resignation of Lebanon’s government after last week’s devastating explosion in Beirut threatens to upend any prospect of a debt restructuring deal in the next few months.

Senior officials will continue in a caretaker capacity until a new administration is formed. It’s unclear how long that process will take. The Middle Eastern nation defaulted on about $30 billion of Eurobonds in March. Since then, its talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have stalled.

“Bondholders don’t really know who they would be negotiating with,” said Richard Segal, a senior analyst at Manulife Investment Management in London.

The government, backed by Hezbollah and its allies, failed to make headway on an economic overhaul that was key to unlocking international financing as Lebanon grapples with its worst financial crisis in decades. Then came the explosion, which killed more than 150 people and destroyed large parts of the capital. The cost is estimated to total as much as $15 billion. Pledges of emergency assistance for Lebanon have yielded only about $300 million so far.

“In the absence of key steps toward plausible economic and fiscal policy reform, sustained official external funding support to accompany a government debt restructuring will not be forthcoming,” Elisa Parisi-Capone, a vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, said in a statement.

Protests erupted after officials said the blast was caused by 2,750 metric tons of explosive materials left for six years at the the nation’s main port, despite multiple safety warnings.

“Lebanon’s advisers will have to dig deep into their tool boxes to find everything they need to fix this one,” said Hans Humes, the chief executive officer of New York-based Greylock Capital Management, which holds the nation’s debt. “I wouldn’t want to be a holdout creditor suing on this one. It’s an easy way to get demonized.”

Lebanese bonds maturing in April of next year fell 0.7 cent on the dollar Monday to 17.33 cents, the lowest since late May. The largest holders of Lebanon’s Eurobonds include BlackRock Inc., Ashmore Group Plc and Fidelity Investments, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Creditors may welcome a new government that could break the deadlock in talks. Still, some have warned that Lebanon’s debt crisis risks becoming another Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro’s regime has been in default for almost three years with no restructuring in sight.

While the Lebanese pound is fixed to the dollar, a shortage of greenbacks fueled a sharp currency decline in the black market and inflation has soared.

The blast in Beirut will leave long-lasting damage to the nation’s economy, which may shrink by 27% or more this year, according to Ehsan Khoman, the head of Middle Eastern research at MUFG Bank in Dubai.

“This latest crisis is unlikely to expedite financial support in the absence of a convincing commitment to deep structural reforms,” Khoman said.

