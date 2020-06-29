(Bloomberg) --

Lebanon’s longtime Finance Ministry director general resigned on Monday to protest the government’s handling of the country’s worst financial meltdown in decades.

Alain Bifani had been in the post since 2000. He’s the second member of the government’s negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund to step down as Lebanese authorities struggle to craft a unified position on how to tackle the crisis.

The Finance Ministry declined to comment. Bifani also sits on the board of the central bank, the Banque Du Liban.

Bifani, who has played a pivotal role in drafting the government’s rescue plan, will hold a news conference later in the day to discuss the reasons behind his unexpected move.

“My decision is meant to protest the way everyone in power has handled the crisis, and the path that we’re taking today is reckless,” Bifani told Al Jadeed TV.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.