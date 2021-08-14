(Bloomberg) -- A fuel tank exploded in Lebanon, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than seven, the Lebanese Red Cross said in a tweet.

The explosion occurred in in the northern region of Akkar, according to the Red Cross, which said it deployed 22 teams to transport the wounded and dead to hospitals. The organization didn’t say what triggered the blast.

The incident comes as Lebanon grapples with a fuel shortage that may force hospitals to shut off lifesaving equipment within days. The country also recently marked the one-year anniversary of an ammonium nitrate-induced explosion in Beirut that destroyed food stores and led the government to resign, exacerbating an already unfolding economic crisis.

