(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese officials are scrambling to finalize an economic plan to avert a financial meltdown and quell days of nationwide demonstrations demanding the ouster of a political class blamed for entrenched corruption and worsening living standards.

The government began a meeting Monday morning to agree on a series of measures after Prime Minister Saad Hariri gave his coalition partners 72 hours to come up with a reform package, a deadline that expires tonight. Government ministers have already withdrawn plans to tax WhatsApp calls, which sparked the revolt, and pledged to impose no new levies on ordinary people in the 2020 budget.

Those promises have so far done little to appease protesters who took to the streets for a fifth day Monday saying they would settle for nothing less than a wholesale change to a political system based on sectarian power-sharing and the removal of a political elite they say has built its power base and lined its pockets by exploiting poverty and differences.

The stakes are high for Lebanon, which straddles the region’s geopolitical fault-lines and has often been a proxy battleground for the Middle East’s broader conflicts. The 15-year civil war ended in 1990 but still haunts a country where the warlords became the rulers and have remained in power ever since. It is that class that protesters say has plundered the state, leaving it unable to provide basic services, including electricity, and close to bankruptcy.

Highlighting the depth of public anger, the revolt for the first time cut across sectarian and political lines, with demonstrators taking aim at both local lawmakers and senior politicians in a way that was, until recently, unimaginable.

“We want 24-hour electricity, 24-hour water, free hospitals for the poor, free good schools. We pay taxes and we get nothing and they want to increase them as well?” said Iman, who runs a snack bar in Beirut, declining to give her full name for privacy. “We want a new generation, not the old faces. Get rid of the sectarian system. Let Lebanese just be a Lebanese and not have to beg a sectarian leader for help securing their most basic needs.”

Clock Ticks

Time is not on Lebanon’s side, however. One of the most indebted countries in the world, it needs to find fresh sources of funding as the foreign inflows on which it has traditionally relied have dried up.

Yields on Lebanon’s $1 billion of bonds due in May 2029 have risen 70 basis points in the last two trading sessions to 13.4%. Yields on its 2021 dollar bonds surged for a second day, adding more than one percentage point to 21.88% as of 9:37 a.m. in London. The cost of insuring its debt against default was steady, with credit-default swaps trading at 1,251 after a jump of 76 basis points on Friday, the most in a month.

Regional instability has made it harder to revive an economy already struggling to absorb more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees who’ve fled the war next door. As weaker oil prices hit growth in the oil-exporting Gulf, foreign job markets that once absorbed Lebanese graduates have closed. Complaints from young people unable to find work at home or abroad have been emblematic of the revolt.

Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, has traditionally been backed by Saudi Arabia, but the kingdom has withheld support as the influence of Iranian-backed Hezbollah over the government has grown. It has ignored Hariri’s pleas for financial aid to avert a looming debt crisis.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah, a Shi’ite Muslim armed group with a powerful political wing, has seen its own income dwindle as the U.S. sanctions some of its members as well as its main backer, Iran. With financial pressures rising, Hezbollah and its allies have opposed Hariri’s push to impose taxes and take other measures they fear will harm low income families that form a large section of their support base.

Political differences have also delayed plans to restructure Lebanon’s electricity sector, which loses $2 billion a year. But in the absence of such reforms, Lebanon has been unable to unlock about $11 billion in international aid pledges made at a donor conference in Paris 18 months ago.

The International Monetary Fund projects Lebanon’s current-account deficit will reach almost 30% of gross domestic product by the end of this year. It predicts that economic growth, stagnant at 0.3% in 2018, would continue to be weak. Public debt is projected to increase to 155% of GDP by the end of 2019.

No More Trust

Against this backdrop, banks, schools and the stock market were shut on Monday, as were many businesses. Protesters blocked roads around the country as protesters streamed back into the streets waving the flag.

Four ministers from the Lebanese Forces, a major Christian party hitherto allied with Hariri, stood down Saturday, saying they had no faith in the government’s ability to deliver. Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, also in the Hariri camp, has not withdrawn his two ministers due to concerns that a collapse in the government would hasten the financial moment of reckoning.

The financial crisis has been years in the making. For months, sporadic protests and strikes have erupted as a shortage of dollars squeezes businesses and threatens a currency peg in place for more than two decades. Some ATMs no longer dispense dollars and a black market for hard currency is growing, pushing up prices amid stagnant growth.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech Saturday that the government should not quit but stay to find a way out of the crisis. Hezbollah was reluctant to escalate with a counter-protests, he warned, but would do so if pressed.

“Even if they come up with a workable plan, we don’t trust anyone anymore. They’re just offering concessions to shut us up,” said Nour Zain, a university student. “We want the government to fall, then to change the sectarian electoral system, followed by new elections. This will take time. The problem is the financial crisis means we don’t have time.”

