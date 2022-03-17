(Bloomberg) -- A Lebanese judge ordered the arrest of the brother of Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh over allegations of money laundering and embezzling public funds, state-run National News Agency reported Thursday.

Mount Lebanon Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun had questioned Raja Salameh before ordering his detention, the news agency said.

The allegations are part of a lawsuit filed last week against the bank governor, his brother and a friend by a group of lawyers. One of the lawyers, Francoise Kamel, said the suit accused the three of money laundering and embezzling public funds at the central bank in favor of companies belonging to the Salameh family.

In an interview with Al-Jadeed local television, Kamel said the lawsuit was based on media reports of the allegations. Calls to a lawyer for Raja Salameh weren’t answered.

Riad Salameh is under investigation by several countries including France, Switzerland and Lebanon, raising pressure on the veteran banker who’s been at the helm of the central bank, also known as Banque du Liban, for 29 years.

Once celebrated for stabilizing Lebanon’s currency against all the odds, Salameh was even considered at one time to be a presidential contender. Yet as Lebanese protested from October 2019 against a political class accused of stripping state coffers, he increasingly became a target of popular anger.

Salameh has denied allegations in the Swiss investigation, which alleges embezzlement of public funds, and has said that such cases, including those in Lebanon, are part of a media campaign to tarnish his image. He says he amassed his fortune during a previous career as a private banker at Merrill Lynch.

Lebanon has been embroiled in its biggest ever financial crisis for around three years. On Wednesday, another judge ordered the closure of all branches of one of its largest banks to force the lender to pay a depositor their funds, the first such decision to go through.

Fransabank said it would be unable to operate normally and conduct cash transactions including ATMs. In a statement Thursday, the bank described the order as “abusive” and said it would appeal the decision.

Banks have implemented de-facto capital controls in Lebanon since late 2019 as the country plunged into crisis. Customers are blocked from transferring foreign currencies abroad and are only able to withdraw from dollar deposits in Lebanese pounds at varying rates. Those restrictions apply to deposits made before the October 2019 uprising.

Other local lenders have successfully appealed closure orders as officials failed to enact a formal capital-control law to regulate foreign currency withdrawals.

