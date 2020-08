Lebanon Insurance Claims on Port Blast at $425 Million So Far

(Bloomberg) -- Insurance claims toward the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut have so far reached $425 million, according to a minister.

Caretaker Economy Minister Raoul Nehme said 2,500 claims have been filed, according to the presidency’s Twitter account. The ministry expects claims to reach 10,000.

Nehme met Lebanon’s president along with a delegation from insurance companies.

