(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s parliament will discuss critical reforms next week, including draft anti-corruption laws holding officials accountable for stealing public funds, with the country in political limbo after mass protests forced the government to quit.

President Michel Aoun said lawmakers will meet Nov. 12 to consider lifting the wide immunity granted to government officials and parliamentarians, as well as ways to address chronic tax evasion, according to state-run National News Agency.

Aoun, who has yet to set a date for consultations over naming a new prime minister, said the next government would adopt the economic overhaul passed by a caretaker administration last month.

Thousands of protesters have been on the streets nationwide for weeks, demanding the removal of a political elite they hold responsible for mismanagement and corruption. Prime Minister Saad Hariri stepped down late last month and demonstrators are demanding a government of technocrats able to avoid an impending financial meltdown.

Tuesday’s legislative session will discuss a draft law to create a court of financial crimes and an anti-corruption committee, and another that would see the state provide for the elderly. Only civil servants receive pensions from the state.

Students have been at the forefront of protests this week, skipping classes and demonstrating outside government buildings in several parts of the country, including the electricity company in Beirut, bank branches, and offices of the Education Ministry and central bank.

Lebanon Warned on Default and Recession as Its Reserves Decline

