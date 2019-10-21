6h ago
Lebanon Plans to Tax Banks, Cut Ministers’ Pay to Contain Unrest
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced plans to tax banks’ profits and slash the salaries of ministers by 50% to reduce the budget deficit while sparing average citizens the brunt of austerity in a bid to contain mass protests demanding the government’s ouster.
In a televised speech, Hariri said the plan also includes:
- Reducing the electricity sector’s financial deficit
- Creating an anti-corruption body by the end of the year
- An $100 million World Bank loan at low interest rates
Hariri said the measures would reduce the budget deficit to 0.6% of gross domestic product in 2020, compared with more than 11% in 2018.
