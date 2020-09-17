Lebanon PM-Designate Says More Time Is Needed to Form Government

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib said more time is needed to form a new government.

Adib, a diplomat and an academic, said he agreed with President Michel Aoun to hold more consultations with politicians.

Adib was tapped to form a government on Aug. 31 after the previous governing coalition resigned following the devastating explosion at the Port of Beirut.

