Lebanon PM-Designate Steps Down, Says Unable to Form Government

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Mustafa Adib stepped down, saying he’s unable to form a government.

“I am excusing myself from continuing the task of forming the government,” Adib said in a statement read on closely held al-Jadeed TV on Saturday.

Adib, backed by former colonial power France, had been tapped to put together a cabinet three weeks ago, after the previous government resigned following the devastating Aug. 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut.

