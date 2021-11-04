(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati says his country is eager to resolve its diplomatic rift with Gulf countries over the war in Yemen.

Mikati called again on Information Minister George Cordhahi to “take the decision that should be taken and put the national interest first” -- a hint he should resign. Cordhai said Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen was “pointless and should stop.”

The premier spoke during a televised conference on reviving tourism.

