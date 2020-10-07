Lebanon President to Hold Talks to Name New PM on October 15

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun plans to hold parliamentary consultations to name a new prime minister on October 15, according to a tweet from his office.

The move follows France-backed prime minister-designate Mustafa Adib stepping down late September after failing to form a government.

Lebanon PM-Designate Steps Down, Unable to Form Government

French President Emmanuel Macron has been calling for political reforms in Lebanon and for the country to be run by technocrats unaffiliated with any political parties after the last government resigned following the Beirut port blast in August.

A colonial power until 1943, France has maintained a close relationship with Lebanon, hosting a number of international conferences to drum up financial support.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.