Nationwide protests over deteriorating living conditions reignited in Lebanon as the currency plunged further on the black market despite government efforts to stem the decline.

Angry protesters used burning trash and tires to block major highways in the country as hundreds gathered in the capital, Beirut, and its suburbs late Thursday. Prime Minister Hassan Diab is set to convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss the country’s financial situation.

On the streets of the city, the currency changed hands at 5,000 per dollar on Thursday, down from about 4,000 over the past week, as a shortage of hard currency deepens and prices of food soar. That compares with an official peg of 1,500 that’s effectively only in place for essential goods.

The central bank is already struggling to support the import of essential goods like wheat and medicine. Diab said last month the monetary authority would assist in the importation of food to help contain sharp rises of prices. Lebanon heavily relies on shipments from abroad for almost all of its needs, from raw materials to foodstuffs.

