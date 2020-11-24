(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said a forensic audit at the nation’s central bank has become a requirement for talks with the International Monetary Fund, days after an audit firm hired to do so quit over lack of data.

Describing the abrupt end of the contract as a major setback, Aoun said the country risked being seen as a failed state in the eyes of the international community if it failed to carry out the audit.

Alvarez & Marsal Inc. ended its contract last week after the central bank refrained from handing over documents. The central bank has repeatedly said the banking secrecy law prevents it from allowing full access to its data.

