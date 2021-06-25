(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon reduced fuel subsidies that are draining its depleted foreign-currency reserves as authorities grapple with the country’s worst financial crisis.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab signed an “exceptional approval” that provides hard currency for fuel importers at the rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds to a dollar for three months, according to his press office. That’s almost double the existing rate of 1,507 per dollar, the now largely irrelevant official peg.

Lebanon defaulted on its $30 billion in international debt a year ago. With no reforms or payment plans agreed since, it can’t borrow or attract investors while the pandemic and banking crisis hit businesses.

