(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia urged followers to leave the streets after scuffles erupted with demonstrators gathered in central Beirut for the ninth day demanding the ouster of the political elite.

In a televised speech, Hassan Nasrallah said the protests that have engulfed the country were being exploited by political parties and unspecified foreign embassies and agencies, and could drag the country into civil war. Hezbollah, which has both political and military wings, is part of the largest coalition in parliament and in the government.

“Today the situation in Lebanon has become a regional, political and international target that is employing local groups. It’s no longer about a popular movement, protests, health and employment demands, corruption,” he said, questioning how protesters were funding their movement.

As Nasrallah’s speech ended, groups of apparent Hezbollah supporters who had been arguing and fighting with protesters began to leave the main centers of the street movement. However, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold, and the city of Tyre, large numbers of people on motorbikes took to the streets carrying the party’s yellow flag and saying they would not accept any criticism of Nasrallah.

Nasrallah also called on the so-far leaderless street movement to name its leaders and answer the president’s call for dialogue to end the crisis. He has opposed calls for the government to resign and for early elections, saying the economic situation was too fragile.

“A vacuum will lead to chaos,” he said.

