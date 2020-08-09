(Bloomberg) --

Lebanon’s minister of information submitted her resignation following the Beirut blast which killed more than 150 people.

Manal Abdel Samad sumitted her resignation “in response to the public calls for change,” she said in a televised presser on Sunday.

Protests erupted in Beirut on Saturday and anti-government demonstrators managed to gain entry to the ministries of foreign affairs, economy and energy as well as the Association of Banks in Beirut.

Lebanon’s foreign minister had resigned prior to the explosion last week, warning that the country risked to become “a failed state.” The nation is undergoing its worst financial crisis in decades, and the cabinet, backed by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies, has struggled to carry out reforms demanded by the international community as the price of a bailout.

