May 21, 2020
Lebanon’s Premier Says Central Bank Will Intervene in FX Market
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Lebanon’s central bank will intervene in the local foreign exchange market to stabilize the pound, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said, citing “criminal” currency manipulation.
“The central bank governor has made a vow to intervene in the exchange market starting today to protect the Lebanese pound and control the rise in the price of the dollar,” Diab said in a televised speech on Thursday.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.