Lebanon’s President Says Change Must Come From Institutions, Not Protests

(Bloomberg) -- Lebanese President Michel Aoun side-stepped public demands for the ouster of the ruling elite, saying a change to the sectarian political system should come through institutions not protest.

In a televised address, Aoun said it was time to rethink the “current government reality” but stopped short of calling for a cabinet reshuffle or resignation -- a demand that has united protesters across the country for eight days.

“Change, young people, doesn’t come from the squares. It’s true our system needs development because it’s been paralyzed for years, but this can only happen through constitutional institutions,” he said.

Aoun, 84, called for officials found guilty of corruption and stealing state funds to be held accountable and urged parliament to pass a series of anti-graft laws, including an end to immunity and banking secrecy for ministers and lawmakers.

The speech, which comes amid nationwide demonstrations that have paralyzed the country, appeared to disappoint protesters waiting eagerly for deeper change.

Hundreds of thousands of people have blocked roads, burned tires and filled streets and squares, calling for the removal of a political class they say has lined its pockets at the expense of the nation. Many have called for a change to the sectarian power-sharing system and demanded early elections. They’ve also called for politicians to return money allegedly embezzled from state coffers over the decades.

Aoun said he was ready to open a dialogue with protesters to find a resolution that would address their concerns without “causing an economic collapse”.

The economic stakes are high for Lebanon, a tiny country that straddles the geopolitical fault-lines of the Middle East and has struggled to emerge from the shadow of a 15-year civil war that ended in 1990. One of the most indebted countries in the world, it needs to find fresh sources of funding as the foreign inflows on which it has traditionally relied have dried up.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri unveiled earlier this week an emergency package of economic measures aimed at averting a financial meltdown and a set of reforms the government hopes will appease the public. It scrapped plans to impose new taxes and asked banks to contribute more of their profits to the state instead.

The International Monetary Fund projects Lebanon’s current-account deficit will reach almost 30% of gross domestic product by the end of this year. Amid the violence on Thursday, it issued a new report predicting that economic growth, stagnant at 0.3% in 2018, would continue to be weak amid political and economic uncertainty and a severe contraction in the real estate sector. Public debt is projected to increase to 155% of gross domestic product by the end of 2019, it said.

