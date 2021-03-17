(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri should step down and make way for someone else if he’s unable to form “a salvation government,” President Michel Aoun said Wednesday.

In a televised speech, Aoun said Hariri’s other option was to meet and agree on a government as stipulated by law “without excuses or delays.”

The incoming premier should “immediately take one of the two options,” Aoun said, “in hopes of saving Lebanon.”

Hariri was appointed in October to form a new government, which he vowed would comprise experts to manage the country’s worst financial crisis in decades. But he has since clashed with Aoun repeatedly over political representation.

That’s left Lebanon under a caretaker government since August, when Premier Hassan Diab resigned in the aftermath of an explosion that killed at least 200 people and destroyed swaths of the capital. Diab’s team is unable to resume talks with the International Monetary Fund or implement needed reforms to get donor support.

The prolonged inaction and political impasse have left the economy in freefall, with inflation in double digits and unemployment at record levels as the Lebanese pound plunges on the black market. In recent days, the pound reached 15,000 per U.S. dollar, forcing some supermarkets and business to close while protesters blocked highways across the country with dumpsters and burning tires.

