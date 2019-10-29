(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Tuesday he would hand in his resignation after two weeks of anti-government protests descended into violence.

“I tried throughout this period to find a way out so we could listen to the people’s voices and protect the country,” Hariri said in a televised address hours after supporters of Iranian-backed Hezbollah attacked anti-government protesters in Beirut and destroyed their tents.

“Today, I won’t hide that I reached a road block and it is time to make a major shock to face the crisis and I’m going to the presidential palace in Baabda to submit my government’s resignation.”

Celebrations broke out in central Beirut after the announcement but what few protesters remained said they wanted other top officials to follow suit.

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have taken to the streets across the country since Oct. 17, demanding the ouster of a ruling class they say has lined its pockets from the public purse while neglecting services and living standards.

The government presented an emergency reform package last week that sought to address some of the grievances by laying out plans to rescue the country’s finances and set up an anti-graft committee. But it was rejected by demonstrators who said they would accept nothing less than the resignation of the government and other key officials.

