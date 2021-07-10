(Bloomberg) --

Lebanon’s Zahrani power station will be operational by Sunday morning after it received gas oil shipments, state-run NNA reported.

Fuel oil will be unloaded on Saturday afternoon after paperwork is completed, NNA said, citing Electricite Du Liban.

EDL had said on Friday its stations in Deir Ammar and Zahrani - which together provide about 40% of the country’s electricity - were shut down as foreign correspondent banks were yet to approve transactions allowing it to unload fuel shipments waiting at port.

