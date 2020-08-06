(Bloomberg) --

A team of seven French explosives experts arrived in Beirut to help the investigation into the blast that destroyed the Lebanese capital’s port and nearby districts, according to state prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.

Lebanon decided to seek their expertise to identify the type of nitrate and the quantity of explosive material that was in the port warehouse and whether there was anything else stored there, Oueidat said in an interview. Their report will be handed over to Lebanese authorities, he said.

The French experts had previously worked on the investigation into the 2001 Toulouse plant blast, which was caused by ammonium nitrate.

Outrage over the government’s role in the calamity is running high in the Lebanon. Prominent opposition leaders Walid Joumblattand Samir Geagea on Thursday called for an international probe into the incident.

The chemical suspected of causing the deadly explosion had been lying in the port storage for six years despite warnings from customs officials about its hazards, documents show.

