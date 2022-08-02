(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon will release a ship carrying barley and wheat flour after authorities concluded the grains weren’t stolen from Ukraine.

The Syrian-registered Laodicea was seized last week after Ukraine’s embassy said the cargo originated from Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kherson in southeastern Ukraine and was loaded at Feodosia in the Russian-occupied peninsula of Crimea.

The investigation “didn’t prove the existence of a criminal offense, as it was not found that the goods were stolen,” Public Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat said in an interview. The ship’s owner “came to the investigation and handed over papers and documents that showed no suspicions about the goods.”

Oueidat is the nation’s top prosecutor.

The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut accused Russia of stealing more than 500,000 tons of grain during its occupation of the three southeastern regions. While Russia denies stealing grain, it has publicly touted the resumption of such shipments from occupied ports.

Shipments from Crimea have surged since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which analysts say indicates Ukrainian grain is being exported. Goods leaving Crimea are sanctioned by the US and the European Union.

The ship’s registered owner is Syria Mar Shipping Ltd., according to European database Equasis. The company and vessel were sanctioned by the US in 2015 for their association with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad.

