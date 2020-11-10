(Bloomberg) -- Lebanon plans to impose a full lockdown from Nov. 14 until the end of this month to give the health sector, already reeling under strain from the financial crisis, time to avoid a collapse as the country witnesses a spike in the coronavirus cases.

“Today, we have reached a red line with the number of cases and a very dangerous phase amid the inability of hospitals, both public and private, to receive critical cases,” outgoing Premier Hassan Diab said.

The government had been trying to avoid a total lockdown to spare businesses the pain of closure, imposing a partial one that officials say failed to stem the outbreak. Lebanon has so far reported about 95,000 cases.

