From Hong Kong to Chile and Lebanon, violent clashes between protesters and police have turned capital cities into danger zones, sparking growth fears and market slumps. Different countries have different challenges, but at the same time, there are common factors at work, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. Throwing most of the world’s economies onto a chart with inequality on one axis and government effectiveness on the other shows that the current trouble spots are by no means the worst performers. As global growth slows, the problem of social instability could turn out to be rather widespread.

