Aug 17, 2022
LeBron James Becomes Highest-Earning NBA Player in History
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension that also has a player option for a third season, ESPN reported on Wednesday, citing Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul.
The extension makes James the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in career guaranteed money, surpassing Kevin Durant, ESPN said.
James’ contract extension also includes a 15% trade kicker.
According to ESPN player stats, James has won four NBA championships, four NBA MVP awards, four NBA Finals MVP awards, three All-Star MVP awards.
