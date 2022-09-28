(Bloomberg) -- The frenzy of investment in pickleball shows no sign of slowing down.

Major League Pickleball, one of several professional leagues vying for prominence in the fast-growing sport, said Wednesday that it sold a new expansion team to a group of investors that includes NBA stars LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love.

The league is expanding from 12 to 16 teams and plans to host six tournaments across the US in 2023.

Pickleball — a paddle sport sometimes described as a hybrid of tennis, Ping Pong and badminton — has been soaring in popularity in recent years. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, 4.2 million people played pickleball in 2020, up 21% from the year before.

Lately, entrepreneurs have been rushing into the sport, launching everything from pro-am leagues and pickleball-themed restaurants to new equipment and apparel brands.

Major League Pickleball is attempting to stand out from the crowd with a co-ed team format, growing cash prizes for winners and a roster of celebrity investors that already includes former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, marketing guru Gary Vaynerchuk and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.