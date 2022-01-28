(Bloomberg) -- LeBron James is the latest athlete to embrace cryptocurrency.

The NBA star and his LeBron James Family Foundation are partnering with Crypto.com to “support educational and workforce development opportunities focused on Web3.”

The partnership will provide students and families connected to the four-time NBA champion’s “I PROMISE” program access to tools and educational resources to participate in Web3.

“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” James said in a statement.

Crypto.com has been furiously pushing its name to the world, paying over $700 million to be the title sponsor of what was once the Staples Center for the next 20 years, where James and the Los Angeles Lakers play their home games.

The company has also teamed up with Matt Damon to be the face of its platform, spending over $100 million on the campaign. Since the partnership was announced in October, Bitcoin is down from over $60,000 to about $37,000.

James is the latest of a growing list of athletes to get involved in the crypto space, following other stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Steph Curry and Tom Brady.

