LeBron James Spins Out ‘The Shop’ in Bid to Be Consumer Brand

(Bloomberg) -- After six seasons, LeBron James’ The Shop TV series will split from up under Uninterrupted, James’ athlete empowerment arm, to become its own business entity.

The Shop, where guests including former President Barack Obama and music mogul Jay-Z, have conversations and debates in a barbershop, originally began streaming exclusively on HBO in 2018 but left for YouTube in 2022 in an effort to expand its international presence.

In April the company will launch a men’s grooming line with global beauty brand Parlux, and an international spinoff is set to be launched in London, with actor Idris Elba set to host and executive produce the show.

“We have earned the right over six seasons for this to be it’s own business,” said Paul Rivera, formerly chief brand officer of LeBron’s production firm SpringHill Company. Rivera, one of the creators of The Shop, will become its new general manager.

James’ SpringHill Company hit a $725 million valuation in 2021 with revenue streams coming from scripted and unscripted content, licensing business and commerce. Its investors include RedBird Capital, Nike, Epic Games and Fenway Sports Group.

The Lakers star currently has five business arms.

The SpringHill Company, a production and entertainment development company that has produced films like Space Jam: A New Legacy and ‘The Redeem Team’ documentary.

LRMR Ventures, a investment firm firm founded by James, Randy Mims, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner and Rich Paul, CEO and founder of Klutch Sports.

Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment company.

The Robot Company, a brand and culture consultant business.

The Shop, a TV series and community-connecting business.

Uninterrupted and The Shop have had a number of partnerships with companies that include the NFL, Netflix, Prime Video, Grey Goose, Lexus and Verizon. Grey Goose has been the The Shop’s presenting partner for the past three seasons.

