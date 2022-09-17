(Bloomberg) -- Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore’s former premier Lee Kuan Yew, sold a bungalow for S$50 million ($35.5 million) to the co-founder of China’s largest hotpot restaurant chain, the Straits Times reported.

The property, which sits on a land area of 18,255 square feet, was transferred this month to Haidilao International Holding Ltd.’s Shi Yonghong, the paper said, citing documents it obtained.

The $12 Billion Hotpot Fortune Cooked Up by a Chinese Foursome

The freehold bungalow is located near the Orchard Road shopping district.

