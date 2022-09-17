Sep 17, 2022
Lee Kuan Yew’s Daughter Sells Bungalow for S$50 Million: ST
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Lee Wei Ling, the daughter of Singapore’s former premier Lee Kuan Yew, sold a bungalow for S$50 million ($35.5 million) to the co-founder of China’s largest hotpot restaurant chain, the Straits Times reported.
The property, which sits on a land area of 18,255 square feet, was transferred this month to Haidilao International Holding Ltd.’s Shi Yonghong, the paper said, citing documents it obtained.
The $12 Billion Hotpot Fortune Cooked Up by a Chinese Foursome
The freehold bungalow is located near the Orchard Road shopping district.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.