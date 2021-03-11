(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury official Nancy Lee is under consideration to be the department’s undersecretary for international affairs, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Elizabeth Rosenberg, currently a Treasury adviser and former senior fellow at Washington think tank Center for a New American Security, is under consideration to serve as the Treasury Department’s top sanctions official, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Lee was previously deputy chief executive officer of U.S. aid agency Millennium Challenge Corp. Heidi Crebo-Rediker and Marisa Lago remain under consideration for the undersecretary role, the people said.

A Treasury spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

