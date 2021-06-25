(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their script this week that the burst of inflation the U.S. is seeing as the pandemic recedes will prove temporary

President Joe Biden scored a political win by sealing a $579 billion infrastructure deal with a group of Democratic and Republican senators, yet the bipartisan plan faces hurdles in Congress that reflect challenges to his broader economic agenda

At least 9 million Americans didn’t receive any unemployment benefits despite the largest deployment of economic aid in U.S. history

Traders are betting Mexico’s central bank will continue to fight inflation aggressively after it unexpectedly increased interest rates following a pickup in prices

Brazil’s central bank raised its 2021 economic growth forecast despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and concerns about above-target inflation

Argentina posted a fifth straight quarter of double-digit unemployment as a slow jobs recovery concentrated in informal labor faces challenges ahead

Child care demands at home skyrocketed during the pandemic, but men and women did not split the burden equally

