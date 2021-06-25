(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their script this week that the burst of inflation the U.S. is seeing as the pandemic recedes will prove temporary
  • President Joe Biden scored a political win by sealing a $579 billion infrastructure deal with a group of Democratic and Republican senators, yet the bipartisan plan faces hurdles in Congress that reflect challenges to his broader economic agenda
  • At least 9 million Americans didn’t receive any unemployment benefits despite the largest deployment of economic aid in U.S. history
  • Traders are betting Mexico’s central bank will continue to fight inflation aggressively after it unexpectedly increased interest rates following a pickup in prices
  • Brazil’s central bank raised its 2021 economic growth forecast despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases and concerns about above-target inflation
  • Argentina posted a fifth straight quarter of double-digit unemployment as a slow jobs recovery concentrated in informal labor faces challenges ahead
  • Child care demands at home skyrocketed during the pandemic, but men and women did not split the burden equally

