Transaction values will fail to hit $3 trillion for the first time in a decade, and many of the factors that have kept activity subdued this year are still present going into 2024: gun-shy private equity buyers, skittish bank lenders and fragile geopolitics.

We asked senior investment bankers and M&A lawyers about their predictions for the coming 12 months — a period that could bring more geopolitical jolts with no fewer than 40 countries going to the polls.

Here is a selection of their responses:

Wilhelm Schulz, global co-head of large-cap technology and communication investment banking, Citigroup Inc.

On dealflow in 2024:

“M&A activities will be negatively impacted in the first half of 2024 as corporate earnings are likely to deteriorate amid an overall recessionary environment. We’re still going to see a lot of activities from the Middle East but they may be restrained from acquiring the ‘national champions’ in industries that deemed sensitive to national security as various governments stepped up scrutiny.”

Jay Hofmann, co-head of M&A, North America, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

On recessions and elections:

“I do think that by the time we get through Q1, we will have the answer to whether it’s a soft landing or some type of recession. That clarity will at least allow people to make decisions and take them out of limbo. As the year goes on, I’m not sure that there will be a takeoff point just because there will be a lot of geopolitical and domestic political debate discussion as the election year unfolds. But I do think we can get back to kind of the run rate of activity levels seen in 2018 or 2019.”

Saba Nazar, co-head of global financial sponsors, Bank of America Corp.

On private equity activity:

“Public markets continue to offer compelling value so we also expect to see increased P2P activity. With inflation and rates having peaked, sponsors are adjusting to the higher-for- longer rate environment and beginning to exit assets they have owned for long period of time. Most processes, even dual track, are now leaning toward M&A.”

David DeNunzio, co-head of global M&A, Wells Fargo & Co.

On stabilizing markets:

“We think the run-rate for the first six months is going to be pretty similar to the run-rate in the second half of 2023. We believe in the second half of 2024 we should see a pretty noticeable pickup in M&A volume.”

Gary Posternack, global co-head of M&A, Barclays Plc

On big-ticket M&A:

“We do think that you’ll see more transactions of scale. I think there is pent-up demand on the large, strategic side for consolidation. On the corporate side we think momentum is building. The volume of conversations we are having with corporates regarding strategic deals has been ramping up over the last several months. We will see a number of meaningfully sized public deals over the coming months.”

John Collins, global head of M&A, Morgan Stanley

On deal terms:

“One of the things we’ve started to see more of and which is likely to continue into next year is contingent consideration. As there’s still a gap between buyers and sellers, the last piece of the purchase price is becoming contingent on future performance of given assets.”

Kevin Brunner, co-head of Global M&A, Bank of America

On pricing:

“We are seeing converging price expectations with a number of sellers optimistic on where valuations should be. Given the length of time we’ve been at current valuation levels, we’ve reached a zone where we’re seeing more stabilization.”

Audra Cohen, co-head of power and utility and consumer and retail, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

On energy deals:

“The energy sector will continue to be busy based on what came out of the climate conference as countries are more focused on transition. It could be a combination of companies shedding fossil fuel related assets, others investing in them, and others focused on renewables.”

Medha Chadha, head of health-care capital markets advisory, Lazard

On biopharma M&A:

“There could be increased biopharma M&A activity next year assuming this market rally is sustained and there aren’t new geopolitical risks or major changes to the IRA. Even before this rally, sentiment was shifting a bit over the past couple of weeks as discussions seemed to progress and become more actionable. The [patent cliffs] are looming and as every day goes by the time pressure for pharma companies increases. The way we are exiting this year gives me optimism that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Richard Griffiths, head of M&A for Asia Pacific, BNP Paribas SA

On M&A in Asia Pacific:

“We expect 2024 to be a busier year for deals in Asia than 2023. Our pipeline right now is 50% larger than it was a year ago. For the first time in a while, we are starting to see more outbound interest from China, and the level of interest in outbound M&A is rising across Asia, including Japan.”

Mayooran Elalingam, head of investment banking coverage and advisory, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank AG

On Asia Pacific hot spots:

“Japan, Australia and Korea are key markets of focus for us and we expect M&A activity to be strong there across financial sponsors and corporates. Southeast Asia also continues to be very active and we expect more deals from that region. China will likely remain subdued, even if there’s some early-stage dialogue with companies taking place.”

Majid Ishaq, co-head of UK, Rothschild & Co.

On sports deals:

“We continue to expect increased activity in the sports and leisure sector in 2024 as well. Post Covid, this space has really evolved and there is a lot of appetite from global investors to put capital to work in the sector. Also, the Middle Eastern money into the sector has changed the landscape for sports deal-making and we would expect that trend to continue going forward.”

Athena Theodorou, managing director for EMEA technology investment banking, UBS Group AG

On tech M&A in 2024:

“After a long stretch of smaller and minority deals, sizable tech M&A in Europe is returning, as evidenced by a few buyout deals are getting done. The good outcomes on precedent deals, the availability of financing for multibillion transactions (albeit more expensive) and pressure from LPs on PEs to generate returns will likely encourage more deals to come.”

Bill Curtin, global head of M&A, Hogan Lovells

On EV deals:

“I’m also keeping an eye on the mobility sector in 2024. Over the past year, M&A in the EV sector has been extremely active. The Inflation Reduction Act has spurred significant green investment in the US, particularly with respect to electric vehicles and renewable energy, and I anticipate that we’ll continue to see activity across the mobility sector, as well as in the technology and life sciences sectors.”

Jason Hill, co-head of US technology and global head of digital infrastructure, Houlihan Lokey Inc.

On digital infrastructure:

“We expect the digital infrastructure landscape will see continued differentiation between performers and underperformers with strong interest in AI-themed opportunities. The interest rate environment will continue to bear watching, as borrowing costs are high already and impacting balance sheets, particularly for capital intensive sectors.”

Alfredo Porretti, head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets for North America, JPMorgan Chase

On shareholder activism:

“2024 will be busier and the type of activity will be public in nature. There is more clarity and predictability in interest rates, which leads to more confidence. With the M&A market coming back, if you have an M&A angle that certainly makes for a very interesting campaign from an activist’s standpoint. If you buy a big stake in a company you need to think about exit and M&A is a very clean exit for an activist.”

