(Bloomberg) -- Former AFL-CIO official Thea Lee will be named to a top role at the U.S. Labor Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the move.

Lee will be appointed as deputy undersecretary for international labor affairs, the newspaper said. In that role she’ll oversee the section that investigates labor rights, forced labor, and child trafficking.

A Labor Department spokesmen didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.

In April, Lee announced she was leaving her post as president of the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, as of May 7 for a job in the Biden administration that she didn’t identify at the time.

