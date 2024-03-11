(Bloomberg) -- LEG Immobilien SE’s portfolio devaluation slowed in the second half of 2023 and the German landlord reinstated its dividend, signs the country’s residential property slump may be easing as rate cuts edge closer.

While LEG had guided for a devaluation of 4% to 6% in the last six months of 2023, properties lost about 4.9% of their value in the period, according to the group’s full-year results on Monday. That follows a 7.4% slump in the first half of the year.

LEG assumes valuation levels will “gradually stabilize over the course of 2024,” it said. The company also plans to pay a dividend of €2.45 ($2.68) a share, beating estimates, after scrapping payouts last year to preserve cash.

“The stabilization of interest rates and the foreseeable opening of the transaction markets are good news for the industry and for LEG as well,” the landlord said in the statement. “The demand for affordable housing continues to rise.”

Debt Management

Debt management remains key as the full-year loan-to-value ratio rose to 48.4%. That’s slightly below estimates although higher than the 45% target and industry peers. At the same time, none of LEG’s financing is due to mature before the middle of 2025, the company said.

LEG’s debt levels came under pressure after a buying spree just before the European Central Bank embarked on a tightening cycle that pushed financing costs higher and weighed on property values. With a portfolio of about 160,000 rental units, LEG is Germany’s second-largest residential landlord.

Rents in Germany have been rising in recent months as a slump in new construction squeezes housing supply, boosting valuations. LEG expects rental growth of 3.2% to 3.4% in 2024, higher than last year, when excluding the extraordinary effect from rent increases in the subsidized property portfolio.

